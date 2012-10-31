Comment(s) Submitted

Did you know?
With the original 1909 meeting at Baylor, the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) became the oldest state collegiate press association in the nation and has grown into one of the largest and most respected collegiate groups in the country.
Previously Published/Broadcast Contest
Annual contests include newspaper, general magazine, literary magazine, radio, television, yearbook and online. Deadline for submission of entries is Dec. 23. Guidelines for contest submissions can be seen at http://issuu.com/texasipa.
On-Site Contest Results
More than 25 live, on-site contests are conducted at the annual spring convention. Contest winners are featured in Type-Hi and can be seen at http://issuu.com/texasipa.